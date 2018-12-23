Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Hits double digits in goals
Richardson scored twice Saturday, including the game winner, in a 6-4 victory over the Avalanche.
Richardson just hit double-digits in goals (10) in just 35 games. He's a sturdy and dependable forward who isn't typically a fantasy factor. But at this rate, he could score more than 20 goals. Richardson may be helpful in very deep formats.
