Richardson (groin) took part in Monday's Phase 3 training camp practice, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Richardson underwent surgery back in mid-May after playing through the injury for much of the season. It seems the extra time off afforded the center the opportunity to get healthy. The veteran center should be expected to take on a bottom-six role when the club faces off with Nashville on August 2.
