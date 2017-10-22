Coyotes' Brad Richardson: In lineup Saturday
Richardson (lower body) will suit up for Saturday's clash with Chicago, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Richardson returns to action following a two-game stint in the press box with a lower-body ailment. The veteran's return will see Lawson Crouse bounced from the game-day lineup.
