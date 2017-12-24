Richardson suffered an upper-body ailment Saturday against the Avalanche and won't return, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

The veteran pivot has just one goal and five assists through 35 games, as he stays in a bottom-six role. Richardson doesn't have much fantasy potential, but the Coyotes appreciate his veteran leadership on his their young team and his defensive skills, as he starts 73.4 percent of his shifts in his own zone.