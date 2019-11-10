Play

Richardson (upper body) recorded four hits and one shot with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Minnesota.

The 34-year-old was back in the lineup after missing seven games and logged a team-low 15 shifts and 10:55 of ice time. He did tie for the team lead in hits, which is about what you can expect on a nightly basis from the bottom-six role player.

