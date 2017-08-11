Richardson (leg) is encouraged by his progress from a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg -- a devastating injury that he sustained in a game against the Canucks last November -- and he's looking forward to training camp.

The veteran pivot's injury was quite gruesome, and this report details how he's essentially had to train himself how to walk again. In March, Richardson -- who's registered 189 points (78 goals, 111 assists) in 607 career games -- reportedly had a second operation to "clean up some things" with his leg, but the good news is that he's on the mend. "If training camp started tomorrow I'd be out there," he said. "I feel night-and-day different than I did four months ago. I probably need a little more time on the ice and some reps, but I'm feeling really good and I'm ready to go."