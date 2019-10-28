Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Not ready yet
Richardson (upper body) won't suit up for Monday's game against the Sabres, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Coach Rick Tocchet said Richardson remains "day-to-day," so he has a chance to gear up when the Coyotes return home for Wednesday's matchup against the Canadiens. The veteran figures to fill into the bottom six once he's ready, and he'll look to repeat last year's 27-point effort.
