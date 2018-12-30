Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Not suiting up Sunday
Richardson (illness) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The veteran center will miss his third straight game, bumping Mario Kempe up to the third line yet again. Richardson's having a better campaign than last year, as he's already reached 10 goals and 14 points, approaching last year's marks of three and 15 quickly. He'll look to get back into the lineup Wednesday versus the Oilers.
