Richardson recorded a mere three goals and 12 helpers during the 2017-18 campaign.

After losing nearly the entire 2016-17 season due to injury, Richardson played in 76 contest, but still managed a meager 15 points -- just six more than his prior year total. Given his limited production, the 33-year-old could struggle to find a landing spot this offseason, as he will be an unrestricted free agent July 1.