Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Notches just 15 points
Richardson recorded a mere three goals and 12 helpers during the 2017-18 campaign.
After losing nearly the entire 2016-17 season due to injury, Richardson played in 76 contest, but still managed a meager 15 points -- just six more than his prior year total. Given his limited production, the 33-year-old could struggle to find a landing spot this offseason, as he will be an unrestricted free agent July 1.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Surprisingly back in lineup•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Could face extended absence•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Exits contest due to upper-body ailment•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Two points Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Registers three shots on goal•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Taken off IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...