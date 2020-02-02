Coyotes' Brad Richardson: On ice for warmups
Richardson (lower body) took part in warmup and is expected to play Saturday against Chicago, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Richardson returns after missing the last four games with a lower-body injury. With only three goals and three assists in 42 games this season, the 34-year-old's return to Arizona's lineup doesn't change fantasy lineups all that much.
