Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Out sick Thursday
Richardson won't play Thursday since he's dealing with the flu, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet added, "For 'Richie' not to play, he's got to be pretty sick." Indeed, this will be the veteran center's first absence of the 2018-19 season. Look for rookie Conor Garland to draw into the lineup in his stead, albeit in a fourth-line capacity.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Hits double digits in goals•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Shines while team is shorthanded•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Re-routed to Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Notches just 15 points•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Surprisingly back in lineup•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Could face extended absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...