Richardson won't play Thursday since he's dealing with the flu, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet added, "For 'Richie' not to play, he's got to be pretty sick." Indeed, this will be the veteran center's first absence of the 2018-19 season. Look for rookie Conor Garland to draw into the lineup in his stead, albeit in a fourth-line capacity.