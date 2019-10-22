Richardson picked up an assist and two shots on goal in 13:48 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Richardson has had an extremely slow start to the season, but it was never realistic to expect him to repeat his 19-goal, 27-point performance from a season ago. He'll continue to skate in a bottom-six role for the Coyotes' throughout the campaign, and may struggle to crack the 20-point mark, making him unusable in the vast majority of fantasy formats.