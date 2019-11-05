Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Placed on IR
Richardson (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Richardson will miss a sixth consecutive game Tuesday against Calgary and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to the lineup. The veteran forward can be considered out indefinitely until the Coyotes provide another update on his status.
