Richardson scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

The 34-year-old finally netted his first goal of the season, deflecting a Jacob Chychrun shot late in the first period to extend Arizona's lead to 3-0. It was Richardson's first goal since the 2018-19 regular-season finale. Never known for his offensive abilities, Richardson did nonetheless score a career-high 19 goals in 66 games last season. That's obviously not happening again this year.