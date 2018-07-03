Richardson signed a new two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Coyotes on Tuesday, Arizona Sports reports.

Richardson was an unrestricted free agent for only two days before the 'Yotes decided to bring him back to the desert. The veteran center only managed to put up three goals and 12 assists to work against a minus-24 rating over 76 games last season, and now Arizona has seven centers who could conceivably find time at center this upcoming season, so Richardson could find himself watching from the press box a fair amount.