Richardson logged an assist in a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The tally narrowed Arizona's deficit to one late in the second period, as Richardson supplied the outlet pass for Nick Cousins on his top-shelf laser. The pass broke Richardson's 11-game pointless streak -- his longest this season -- and brought him up to six points (one goal, five assists) in 33 games.

