Richardson played 15:42 and put three shots on net Saturday against the Rangers.

Richardson had missed the prior four games with an injury. The veteran forward is basically just on the Coyotes for depth and fantasy leadership. He's averaged 14:10 per game and is currently listed as Arizona's fourth-line center. Richardson also only has one goal in 37 contests.

