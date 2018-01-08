Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Registers three shots on goal
Richardson played 15:42 and put three shots on net Saturday against the Rangers.
Richardson had missed the prior four games with an injury. The veteran forward is basically just on the Coyotes for depth and fantasy leadership. He's averaged 14:10 per game and is currently listed as Arizona's fourth-line center. Richardson also only has one goal in 37 contests.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Taken off IR•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Could return Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Leaves game with injury•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Records assist•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Settling into defensive role•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...