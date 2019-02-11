Richardson (upper body) is still about a week away from returning to the lineup, but is trending in the right direction, per Craig Morgan of The Athletic.

Based on his timeline, Richardson will miss the Yotes' next three outings due to his upper-body issue. The center has tallied 11 goals and five assists in 40 appearances this season and could still hit the 20-point mark if he returns soon. Once given the all-clear, Richardson should slot into a top-six role for the club, especially with Nick Schmaltz (upper body) and Christian Dvorak (lower body) also sidelined.