Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Remains out at least another week
Richardson (upper body) is still about a week away from returning to the lineup, but is trending in the right direction, per Craig Morgan of The Athletic.
Based on his timeline, Richardson will miss the Yotes' next three outings due to his upper-body issue. The center has tallied 11 goals and five assists in 40 appearances this season and could still hit the 20-point mark if he returns soon. Once given the all-clear, Richardson should slot into a top-six role for the club, especially with Nick Schmaltz (upper body) and Christian Dvorak (lower body) also sidelined.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Game-time call•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Week-to-week with upper-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Set to return against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Spotted at latest practice•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Still feeling ill•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...