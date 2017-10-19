Richardson (undisclosed) will not be available for Thursday's contest against host Dallas, but he remains day-to-day, NHL.com reports.

It's been an extremely rough start for Richardson after the veteran was limited to 16 games due to a broken leg last season; he's dropped goose eggs with a minus-2 rating over six games, personifying the idiom, "adding insult to injury." However, Richardson's latest ailment may be minor based on how he's listed as 'day-to-day' rather than 'out' or placed on injured reserve.