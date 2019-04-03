Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Scores lone goal in loss
Richardson scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
The 34-year-old is up to 18 goals and 26 points in 64 games this, with six of his points coming shorthanded. He's posted 122 shots on goal as well, enjoying a 14.8 shooting percentage for the year. The defensive center has some appeal in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...