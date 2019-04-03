Richardson scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

The 34-year-old is up to 18 goals and 26 points in 64 games this, with six of his points coming shorthanded. He's posted 122 shots on goal as well, enjoying a 14.8 shooting percentage for the year. The defensive center has some appeal in deeper formats.

