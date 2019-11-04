Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Set to miss Monday's matchup
Richardson (upper body) is not expected to be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Monday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
It will be the fifth straight absence for Richardson who continues to deal with an upper-body issue. With the 'Yotes heading into a back-to-back, it's hard to imagine the center will be ready to play versus Calgary on Tuesday, though no official determination has been announced by the club. In the meantime, Nick Schmaltz figures to continue slotting into a top-six role with Richardson on the shelf.
