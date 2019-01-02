Richardson will return Wednesday against Edmonton after missing three games with an illness, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

As expected, following his return to practice Tuesday, Richardson will return to the Coyotes' lineup after missing a trio of games with an illness. Considering Nick Schmaltz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Richardson's return could not have come at a better time. The 33-year-old has 10 goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.