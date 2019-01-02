Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Set to return against Oilers
Richardson will return Wednesday against Edmonton after missing three games with an illness, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
As expected, following his return to practice Tuesday, Richardson will return to the Coyotes' lineup after missing a trio of games with an illness. Considering Nick Schmaltz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Richardson's return could not have come at a better time. The 33-year-old has 10 goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Spotted at latest practice•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Still feeling ill•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Out sick Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Hits double digits in goals•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Shines while team is shorthanded•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...