Richardson has started a career-high 73.3 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and has averaged 1:49 of shorthanded ice time per game this season.

The 32-year-old forward has settled into a shut-down role for the Coyotes to start the campaign, which obviously caps his fantasy potential. Richardson was a solid scorer in the OHL and flashed offensive upside in earlier years, but the 2012 Stanley Cup champion's locked into a depth role with most of his ice time coming in defensive situations at this stage of his career.