Richardson scored his third shorthanded goal of the season Friday, helping the Coyotes to a 4-3 overtime home win over the Hurricanes.

Richardson has four goals on the season and three of them have been of the shorthanded variety to lead the league in that category. Arizona is ranked ninth in terms of committing penalties (8.6 PIM per game) so there should continue to be ample opportunities for Richardson to succeed in that special teams situation.