Richardson's return to the lineup from an upper-body injury Thursday was uneventful, as he managed two shots in 13:30 of ice time in a 4-0 loss to the Blues.

Richardson returned to a bottom-six role in his first action since Jan. 10 after being taken off injured reserve earlier Thursday. The veteran pivot's 11 goals this season are tied for his best mark since he potted 14 in 2006-07, but Richardson hasn't brought much value in other categories with just five assists and a minus-4 rating.