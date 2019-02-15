Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Shoots twice in return
Richardson's return to the lineup from an upper-body injury Thursday was uneventful, as he managed two shots in 13:30 of ice time in a 4-0 loss to the Blues.
Richardson returned to a bottom-six role in his first action since Jan. 10 after being taken off injured reserve earlier Thursday. The veteran pivot's 11 goals this season are tied for his best mark since he potted 14 in 2006-07, but Richardson hasn't brought much value in other categories with just five assists and a minus-4 rating.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Activated off IR•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Status upgraded•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Game-time call•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Remains out at least another week•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Week-to-week with upper-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Set to return against Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...