Richardson (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Richardson exited Tuesday's win over the Sharks with an injury, and it will keep him out of this divisional clash. The veteran center went pointless with a minus-6 rating over the previous five contests. Michael Chaput was recalled from AHL Tucson and is expected to fill Richardson's fourth-line center role.

