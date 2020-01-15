Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Sitting out Thursday
Richardson (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Richardson exited Tuesday's win over the Sharks with an injury, and it will keep him out of this divisional clash. The veteran center went pointless with a minus-6 rating over the previous five contests. Michael Chaput was recalled from AHL Tucson and is expected to fill Richardson's fourth-line center role.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Suffers injury Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Scores in consecutive games•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Breaks out of slump with GWG•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Pots first goal of 2019-20•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Limited ice time in return•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.