Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Spotted at latest practice
Richardson (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Richardson missed the last three games with his illness, but his ability to practice bodes well for his chance of suiting up against the Oilers on Wednesday. The Coyotes could certainly use him, as news just broke that Nick Schmaltz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
