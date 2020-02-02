Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Starting to chip in more
Richardson (lower body) scored a goal on three shots and won 10 of 13 (76.9 percent) faceoffs in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago.
Richardson got the Coyotes on the board with a rebound goal midway through the second period. It was only his fourth goal of the season, but three of those have come over eight games since the New Year. The 34-year-old scored a career-high 19 goals a year ago but got off to a brutal start in 2019-20 with just one goal in his first 35 games. Richardson appears to be figuring things out since Christmas but still does not offer much fantasy appeal.
