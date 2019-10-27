Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Status uncertain for Monday
Coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday that Richardson (upper body) is questionable for Monday's game against Buffalo, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Richardson missed Friday's game with the issue, and as evidenced by this news, could be in jeopardy of missing more time. If he's forced to sit out Monday, rookie Barrett Hayton should continue to slot into the lineup.
