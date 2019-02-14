Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Status upgraded
Richardson (upper body) has "a really good chance" of playing Thursday against St. Louis, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Richardson was previously deemed a game-time decision, but with this recent development he can now be considered probable. The pivot is still listed on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated before returning to the lineup.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Game-time call•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Remains out at least another week•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Week-to-week with upper-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Set to return against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Spotted at latest practice•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...