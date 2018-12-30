Richardson (illness) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Ducks, according to the NHL.com roster report.

Richardson has a particularly bad case of the flu, so the 'Yotes will hold out the veteran for a second straight game. Without the veteran in tow, Lawson Crouse saw a slight uptick in ice time in Thursday's road clash with the Kings, and it should be more of the same Saturday against another divisional foe.