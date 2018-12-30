Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Still feeling ill
Richardson (illness) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Ducks, according to the NHL.com roster report.
Richardson has a particularly bad case of the flu, so the 'Yotes will hold out the veteran for a second straight game. Without the veteran in tow, Lawson Crouse saw a slight uptick in ice time in Thursday's road clash with the Kings, and it should be more of the same Saturday against another divisional foe.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Out sick Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Hits double digits in goals•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Shines while team is shorthanded•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Re-routed to Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Notches just 15 points•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Surprisingly back in lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...