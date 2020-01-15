Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Suffers injury Tuesday
Richardson (lower body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear how Richardson suffered the injury, which occurred in the second period. He skated 8:33 and blocked a shot in the game before his exit. Richardson's absence will affect the Coyotes on the ice more than it will in fantasy. Expect Christian Fischer to enter the lineup if Richardson is forced to miss games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Scores in consecutive games•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Breaks out of slump with GWG•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Pots first goal of 2019-20•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Limited ice time in return•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Placed on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.