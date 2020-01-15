Play

Richardson (lower body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear how Richardson suffered the injury, which occurred in the second period. He skated 8:33 and blocked a shot in the game before his exit. Richardson's absence will affect the Coyotes on the ice more than it will in fantasy. Expect Christian Fischer to enter the lineup if Richardson is forced to miss games.

