Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Surfaces on IR
Richardson (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Richardson won't be available Thursday against Vancouver or Saturday against Edmonton, but he'll be eligible to return following the All-Star break Jan. 29 against the Ducks. Either way, the veteran forward has only picked up six points in 42 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.
