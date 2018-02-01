Play

Richardson (upper body) will play Thursday night against the visiting Stars.

The Coyotes originally feared that Richardson would miss extended time with his ailment, but he evidently looked good at morning skate Thursday. Perhaps the bigger fish to fry for Richardson is improving upon a career-worst minus-17 rating that's affixed to a mere nine points through 44 games on the season ledger.

