Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Taken off IR
Richardson (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's home game against the Rangers, per the NHL's official media site.
The versatile pivot hasn't fared all that well in his career against the Blueshirts, with his point total amounting to just two assists to go along with a minus-8 rating through 11 games. Even though he's healthy now, there's no tangible evidence to suggest that he'll be able to help out fantasy owners Saturday night.
