Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Tickles twine 19 times
Richardson scored 19 goals and added eight assists over 66 games in the 2018-19 season.
Richardson reached a career high in goals while finishing with a positive plus-minus rating (plus-6) for the first time in three years. The 34-year-old pivot will remain under Coyotes' contract next season, and he'll likely continue to man a middle-six role.
