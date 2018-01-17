Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Two points Tuesday
Richardson contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose.
Richardson's effort earned his team a hard-fought point in the standings, as he helped erase a 2-0 deficit by assisting on Jordan Martinook's tally late in the second period before potting a goal of his own 6:10 into the third. He's lit the lamp twice in the past three games, but the 32-year-old center doesn't possess much fantasy value considering he has just nine points and a minus-17 rating this season, even after finishing at plus-2 in this one.
