Richardson scored the overtime, and series, winner during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Predators in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 35-year-old grinder scored only six goals and 11 points in 59 games during the regular season and came into Friday with zero points in three games during the series, but Richardson found himself in the right place at the right time a little over five minutes into the extra period, banging home his own rebound to send Arizona into the next round. If Coyotes fans are looking for a good omen, here it is -- the last time Richardson scored a postseason goal came in the first round of the 2012 playoffs for the Kings, and they went on to hoist the Stanley Cup.