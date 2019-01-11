Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Week-to-week with upper-body injury
Richardson suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's game against the Canucks that leaves him week-to-week, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports. He will be placed on injured reserve.
Richardson logged 14:01 of ice time during the contest, so the injury obviously occurred late in the contest. He joins six other Coyotes forwards and becomes the 10th total with an injury designation at the moment. Unless one of the injured forwards is healthy for Saturday and Sunday, Arizona may need to summon reinforcements from the AHL.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Set to return against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Spotted at latest practice•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Still feeling ill•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Out sick Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Hits double digits in goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...