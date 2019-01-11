Richardson suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's game against the Canucks that leaves him week-to-week, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports. He will be placed on injured reserve.

Richardson logged 14:01 of ice time during the contest, so the injury obviously occurred late in the contest. He joins six other Coyotes forwards and becomes the 10th total with an injury designation at the moment. Unless one of the injured forwards is healthy for Saturday and Sunday, Arizona may need to summon reinforcements from the AHL.