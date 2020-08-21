Richardson suffered a thumb injury during the playoffs that will require offseason surgery, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

They Coyotes have yet to release an expected timetable for Richardson's recovery, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be ready when next season's training camp opens in mid-November. Richardson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and at 35 years old, it remains to be seen how much interest he'll draw on the open market. The 2003 fifth-round pick notched 11 points in 59 regular-season contests before adding two goals and an assists in nine playoff games while skating in a fourth-line role for Arizona.