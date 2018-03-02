Coyotes' Brayden Burke: Inks entry-level deal

Burke signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Thursday.

Burke lit up the WHL over 59 games this season, racking up 112 points (31 goals, 81 assists) in his final season as a junior. The 21-year-old will likely join AHL Tuscon the rest of the way in 2017-18, looking to make a good early impression in the minors.

