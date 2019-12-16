Coyotes' Brayden Burke: Makes room for Hall
The Coyotes reassigned Burke to AHL Tucson on Monday.
With the recent acquisition of Taylor Hall from New Jersey, the Coyotes made room for him on the roster by dispatching Burke to the AHL. Burke failed to suit up in an NHL game in his short time with the big club, and has 24 points in 24 AHL games this campaign.
