Coyotes' Brayden Burke: Promoted from minors
The Coyotes recalled Burke from AHL Tuscon on Friday.
Burke signed an entry-level deal with Arizona in March of 2018 and finished last year with 33 points over 67 games. His promotion likely relates to his hot start 2019-20, where he's notched 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) through 24 games. He will provide some extra depth up front with Barrett Hayden joining Team Canada for the World Junior Championships and could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday versus the Devils. The team still has 12 other healthy forwards, so he's not guaranteed to draw in on a nightly basis.
