Perlini recorded a power-play assist and two penalty minutes while logging 16:56 of ice time during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Perlini got a helper on Alex Galchenyuk's third-period goal, giving the third-year winger two goals and five points in 16 games. The 22-year-old is clocking in at a 25-point pace which confines his fantasy value to deeper formats at this time.