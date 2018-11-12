Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Bags apple Sunday
Perlini recorded a power-play assist and two penalty minutes while logging 16:56 of ice time during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Perlini got a helper on Alex Galchenyuk's third-period goal, giving the third-year winger two goals and five points in 16 games. The 22-year-old is clocking in at a 25-point pace which confines his fantasy value to deeper formats at this time.
