Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Collects power-play assist in loss
Perlini recorded a power-play assist and four shots through 16:15 of ice time (2:03 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
The helper snapped a seven-game point drought and improved Perlini to just eight goals and three assists through 28 games for the campaign. It's been an underwhelming start for the 2014 first-round selection. Still, the 21-year-old winger is receiving prime offensive minutes in all situations, and he owns the skill and size to be a solid supporting scorer. It's probably just going to take time for him to learn the tricks of the trade at the highest level.
