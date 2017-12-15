Perlini recorded a power-play assist and four shots through 16:15 of ice time (2:03 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

The helper snapped a seven-game point drought and improved Perlini to just eight goals and three assists through 28 games for the campaign. It's been an underwhelming start for the 2014 first-round selection. Still, the 21-year-old winger is receiving prime offensive minutes in all situations, and he owns the skill and size to be a solid supporting scorer. It's probably just going to take time for him to learn the tricks of the trade at the highest level.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories