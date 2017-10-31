Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Converts power-play chance
Perlini hit the back of the net with a power-play marker in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.
With goals in his last two contests, the top-six winger is starting to establish an offensive rhythm after missing six games with a lower-body injury. This was the first win of the season for Arizona, so that could be spooking fantasy owners away from guys like Perlini, but the fact is that man from England is a quality source of goals -- he put up 14 in 57 games as a rookie last season -- and certainly deserves consideration in deep leagues.
