Perlini (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Rangers on Thursday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Its entirely possible coach Rick Tocchet is taking a page from the book authored by Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan -- under whom he previously served as an assistant -- utilizing the "game-time decision" designation for any player expected to be back in the lineup. Officially, Perlini will be reevaluated after the game-day skate to determine whether he's cleared to go, but his removal from IR likely bodes well for his return -- combined with the fact the club didn't recall an emergency depth option from AHL Tucson.