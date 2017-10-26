Perlini (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup Thursday night against the host Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

According to Steve Zipay of Newsday, Perlini wasn't on the ice for pregame warmups, but multiple sources are reporting that Perlini will return after a six-game injury layoff. He notched an assist in the season opener and packs plenty of promise in the offensive categories having notching 14 goals and seven helpers as a rookie over 57 games last season.