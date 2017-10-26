Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Gearing up for return
Perlini (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup Thursday night against the host Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
According to Steve Zipay of Newsday, Perlini wasn't on the ice for pregame warmups, but multiple sources are reporting that Perlini will return after a six-game injury layoff. He notched an assist in the season opener and packs plenty of promise in the offensive categories having notching 14 goals and seven helpers as a rookie over 57 games last season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Game-time decision•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Taken off IR, return imminent•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Will travel with team during road trip•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...