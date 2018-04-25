Perlini notched 17 goals and 30 points over 74 games in 2017-18.

Perlini was a bright spot on 29th-placed Coyotes this season, besting his rookie production of 14 goals and 21 points in 2016-17. The most noticeable improvements in Perlini's play this campaign were his boosted power-play production -- five goals and six assists compared to three goals and two assists last year -- and his increased physical play, dishing out 83 hits. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 211 pounds, the former first-round pick has the potential to become a legitimate power forward in the NHL.