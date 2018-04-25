Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Makes strides in second season
Perlini notched 17 goals and 30 points over 74 games in 2017-18.
Perlini was a bright spot on 29th-placed Coyotes this season, besting his rookie production of 14 goals and 21 points in 2016-17. The most noticeable improvements in Perlini's play this campaign were his boosted power-play production -- five goals and six assists compared to three goals and two assists last year -- and his increased physical play, dishing out 83 hits. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 211 pounds, the former first-round pick has the potential to become a legitimate power forward in the NHL.
More News
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Notches two assists•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Scores twice in 19 seconds•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Scores in loss to Preds•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Scores in second straight game•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Will be spectator Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Collects power-play assist in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...