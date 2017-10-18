Perlini (upper body) skated Wednesday, but he likely won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Dallas, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Perlini will almost certainly miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday, but it appears as though he's on the verge of a return to action, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Blackhawks. The 21-year-old winger, who notched 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) in 57 games last season, remains a valuable commodity in dynasty formats.