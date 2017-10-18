Coyotes' Brendan Perlini: Not expected to play Thursday
Perlini (upper body) skated Wednesday, but he likely won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Dallas, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Perlini will almost certainly miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday, but it appears as though he's on the verge of a return to action, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Blackhawks. The 21-year-old winger, who notched 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) in 57 games last season, remains a valuable commodity in dynasty formats.
